Maui's Pilot Goat Program

A pilot program on Maui looks to use goats to manage weeds on the shoulders of some State Highways.

It’s part of a larger effort to reduce pesticide use in the county’s public areas.

One part of the program involves pesticide-free parks for the next year. And the other is using goats along thoroughfares.

The state Department of Transportation and County council member Elle Cochran brought in mainland organizations to help conduct the program…including Wyoming-based Goat Green.

Autumn Ness is the Executive Assistant for Councilmember Cochran.

She says Lani Malmberg of Goat Green uses an interesting technique to herd the goats.

Ness says using goats is not only a sustainable way of management, but may also be a cheaper option for the county.

This stage of the program uses 50 goats—all of them born and raised on Maui.