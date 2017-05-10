Neighbor Island Schools Participate in Recycling Campaign

Neighbor island schools have an opportunity to win a little money.

It’s a month-long campaign where the schools help collect old phone books, while also teaching students the importance of sustainability.

The outdated books are then sent to Oahu and converted and processed into other materials.

It’s an annual project called Small Biz, Big Outcome – and it’s put together by local advertising agency Vivial.

John Lambert is the agency’s General Manager.

He says there are about 20 neighbor island schools participating this year.

Through this campaign – participating schools will receive a cash prize for collecting old books.

The initiative runs through May 30th.

More information about the campaign can be found at http://smallbizbigoutcome.com.