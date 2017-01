Moped Law Being Implemented

The new State Moped Law is currently being implemented on all islands with a focus on illegal modifications for speed and noise. The cost for moped registration and safety check statewide is 40-dollars plus a one-time payment of 5-dollars for a license plate. Honolulu Department of Customer Services director, Sherry Kajiwara explains. (Maui and the Big Island already have moped safety check rules. For more information go to Hidot.Hawaii.Gov/mopeds).