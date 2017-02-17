O‘ahu Shopping Malls Face Challenges of Middle Age

By 25 minutes ago

The Pearlridge Monorail!
Credit Wikimedia Commons

A couple of shopping malls on O‘ahu are dealing with some of the challenges of middle age. Pearlridge Center is 45 years old, and Windward Mall has been around for 35 years. They’re both facing increased competition, and they’re both taking steps to boost their business.  PBN editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.


    
There have been big changes in the shopping center scene in recent years. Ala Moana’s expansion in town and the new Ka Makana Aliʻi shopping center in Kapolei represent, combined, more than $1 billion in new mall construction and enhancements. Ka Makana especially looks like it will attract shoppers who would’ve otherwise ventured to Pearlridge.

 

So Oahu’s older malls have been sprucing up. Windward Mall had its biggest remodeling in 2007, spending $23 million. Since then, it has continued to evolve its tenant mix, landing Mainland chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as local stores that will keep customers coming back.

 

Pearlridge just announced a $33 million renovation for its Downtown wing — some of us kamaʻaina might still remember that as Phase II. As part of the plan, the mall will sacrifice four of its theatres to open up a blank wall as active storefronts.

 

The general managers of both malls tell PBN they worry as much about online shopping as a competitor as they do any brick-and-mortar alternatives. Both embrace events that tie into store promotions, Windward Mall holds 250 to 300 events a year, often partnering with local non-profits and school groups.

 

And they are experimenting with technology to enhance the mall experience. Log onto to the mall’s free wi-fi, for example, and you just might find yourself getting a promotional offer from a store.

 

Tags: 
Business News
Windward Mall
Pearlridge Mall
retail
hpr news

Related Content

Hawai‘i’s Shifting Accountant Count

By Feb 10, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Tax season is getting closer. And there’s nothing like an approaching deadline to get people thinking about their accountants. As Pacific Business News found, there have been some big changes in the accounting industry.  Editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.

Construction Boom’s Dark Side

By Feb 3, 2017
Edmund Garman / Flickr
Edmund Garman / Flickr

Hawaii’s construction market is operating at a blistering pace. That has some contractors cutting corners — and the fines are piling up. We get more on that story from Pacific Business News editor in chief A. Kam Napier.

US Treasury Secretary Talks Trade, Hawai‘i

By Sep 7, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew made a quick stop in Hawai‘i on his way back from the G-20 Leaders Summit in China.  Lew spent Labor Day in Honolulu—where he held a roundtable discussion with some local business and community leaders.

Hawai‘i Real Estate Meets Reality TV

By Jan 27, 2017
imgdive / Flickr
imgdive / Flickr

It’s not everyday that a real estate agency becomes a TV star, but it’s happened here. The local agency is called Hawaii Life and the television show has led to a dramatic growth in business. PBN editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.