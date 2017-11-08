OCCC Relocation: $525M

The state reached a major decision-point in its plan to replace the outdated O’ahu Community Correctional Center. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports.

OCCC

Governor David Ige announced the completion of the state’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the O’ahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi.

“The draft EIS identifies the Animal Quarantine Station in Halawa as the preferred site for a new correctional facility.”

The 25-acre Quarantine Station was chosen because of its location one mile from the Halawa Correctional Facility and less than 40 minutes away from the District Court Civil Division on Alakea Street.

“The draft EIS estimates the cost for the Animal Quarantine Station site at $525 million, which is less than what we had initially projected, I guess two years ago, when we first talked about replacing the OCCC facility. And the estimate includes a new Animal Quarantine Station facility.”

The governor says the current OCCC facility on Dillingham Boulevard is on the future rail transit line and will be integrated into the state’s Envision Kalihi Plan. A new 4-story facility and parking lot are planned and House Public Safety Committee chair, Greg Takayama, says the Quarantine Station site is ideal for a local detention center.

“The site makes a great deal of sense, primarily because its large enough to accommodate a drug rehabilitation facility which, I think, should be an integral part of a new OCCC.”

The final EIS, which includes a Women’s Correctional Facility, is scheduled to be completed by mid-2018. Planning and construction would take a few more years and new facility could open in 2023 or 2024. But, Kat Brady, from Community Alliance on Prisons, says the public wants justice, not more jails.

“I think this whole thing has been a waste of money. There are so many other alternatives that we could be using -- diversion programs – rather than holding people for 152-bucks a day.”

The Public Safety Department will conduct a public meeting on the OCCC draft EIS on November 29th at 7 P-M at the Aloha Stadium Hospitality Room. Wayne Yoshioka, HPR News.