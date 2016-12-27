Pacific News Minute: Duterte Calls U.N. Human Rights Head An “Idiot” As Drug War Crackdown Continues

By 48 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Since being elected President of the Philippines earlier this year, Rodrigo Duterte has described President Obama and Pope Francis, among others, as a “son of a whore.” Now, you can put the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in their company. Neal Conan reports in today’s Pacific News Minute.

“Idiot” and “moron” were some of the other terms directed at Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein.

“You go and file a complaint in the United Nations,” President Duterte added, “ I will burn down the United Nations if you want.”

The rant came after the UN Human Rights chief said that Duterte should be investigated after he told a news conference that he had personally shot and killed three men while he was Mayor of Davao. In response to a question, Duterte said he roamed the city on a motorcycle and killed criminal suspects to encourage the police to follow suit. 

The UN Human Rights chief said, if true, that would “clearly constitute murder.”

Quote: “It would be unthinkable for any functioning judicial system not to launch investigative and judicial proceedings when someone has openly admitted to being a killer.”

Since Duterte’s election as President, as many as six thousand alleged suspects have been killed by police and vigilantes. Last week, three members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee wrote to ask the State Department if money from US training assistance for Philippine Law Enforcement has been used to support extrajudicial killings or other gross abuses of human rights. ”Rather than address the systemic problems related to the country’s drug crisis,” the letter said, “President Duterte has instead pledged to kill another 20 to 30 thousand people.”

Both Duterte and his war on drugs remain widely popular in the Philippines. Last week, police seized more than thirteen hundred pounds of methamphetamine in two raids in suburban Manila.

Tags: 
Pacific News Minute
Rodrigo Duterte
Philippines
drug war
United Nations
hpr news

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: West Papuans Charged with Treason after Organizing Protest for Independence

By Dec 22, 2016
AK Rockefeller / Flickr
AK Rockefeller / Flickr

On Monday, Indonesian authorities arrested more than five hundred protesters in West Papua. Most were released the same day, but now there’s news that two activists have been charged with treason, which is punishable by up to fifteen years in prison. We have more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Solomon Police to Rearm as Regional Peace Keeping Force Prepares to Withdraw

By Dec 20, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Fourteen years after the government of the Solomon Islands nearly collapsed amid ethnic violence, the country’s police force is about to be rearmed.  Regional peacekeepers are scheduled to withdraw next June, which will leave the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force fully responsible for law and order.  We have more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Almost 1800 killed since Philippine President Roderigo Duterte’s Inauguration

By Aug 23, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

In the weeks since Roderigo Duterte was sworn in as President of the Philippines, police and vigilantes have killed almost 1800 people who may or may not have been connected to the drug trade.  Duterte campaigned on a pledge to get tough on crime, doubled down in his inaugural address, and vows to continue.  We have more from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Asia Minute: Korea’s Holiday Egg Shortage

By 1 hour ago
16:9clue / Flickr
16:9clue / Flickr

The run-up to New Year’s includes a lot of food preparation for many households. And while ‘ahi is a local favorite in the islands, baked goods are increasingly popular in South Korea.  This year, that’s presenting some special challenges. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.