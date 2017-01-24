Pacific News Minute: Vietnamese “Blue Boats” Caught Fishing Illegally In New Caledonia, PNG

A Vietnamese "Blue Boat."
Credit Wikimedia Commons

French Naval forces caught three Vietnamese vessels fishing illegally in New Caledonia. Four others were detained there two weeks ago and last month Papua New Guinea’s Fisheries minister described the so-called Blue Boats as a threat to national security. We have more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

While the small wooden boats will take shark fins, clams and fish, their main target is sea cucumber, also known as beche de mer, or here in Hawaii, as loli. Almost all of the animals will be dried and exported to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan to be consumed in soup alleged to act as an aphrodesiac.

In the past, fleets of these raiders have shown up in Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and Australia, and lately, in PNG and New Caledonia. All seven of the vessels detained this month were intercepted on a reef off Belep in northern New Caledonia and local media quoted a French Official, wondering how and where the small boats were refueled to be able to stay at sea so long.

Palau and Indonesia often burn the boats of illegal fishermen.  But a fisheries advisor named Francisco Blaha told Radio New Zealand that, while that looks great on television, it’s not enough. Blaha said the key is to warn Hanoi  to control its fishermen, or face stiff penalties on its seafood exports to Europe. “That will definitely get their attention,” He said, “Because they depend massively on exports to the European Union.”

James Movick, Director General of the Forum Fisheries Agency said its members will discuss how their systems to monitor tuna pirates on the open ocean might be applicable to the inshore fishing for Sea cucumbers at a meeting later this year.

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: Report Puts Cost of Illegal Fishing in the Pacific Lower than Believed

By Mar 17, 2016
The cost of illegal fishing in the western pacific may be much lower than believed.  Previous estimates ranged up to $2.4-billion dollars a year.  But this week, an independent, European funded study puts that figure at about a billion dollars a year, most of that in tuna.  And, as we hear from Neal Conan in the Pacific News minute, the study also challenges beliefs, as to who's responsible.

"We imagine vast fleets of pirate boats," said James Movick, director General of the Forum Fisheries Agency. "The evidence doesn't support that."

Pacific News Minute: Satellite Systems Track Pirate Fishing Boats

By Oct 8, 2015
At the Our Oceans Conference in Valparaiso, Chile this week - President Michelle Bachelet announced a huge new ocean sanctuary around Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island.  Last month, we reported on a slightly smaller marine reserve established by New Zealand.  Britain, Kiribati, Palau, the US and other countries also declare vast stretches of the Pacific off limits to illegal fishing.  But the problem is how to monitor such enormous areas.  In today's Pacific News Minute, Neal Conan reports on two new systems which may begin to change that.

Pacific News Minute: Renewed Unrest in New Caledonia

By Nov 16, 2016
More violence in the French Territory of New Caledonia this week...gunmen shut down a main road for more than a day, while pro and anti independence parties issued very different proposals to address the unrest. We have more from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

On Monday, what was reported as a small but heavily armed group of young men fired shots and threw rocks on the main road that runs south from the capital, Noumea.  Police arrived with helicopters and armored cars, but retreated amid more gunfire and explosions.  The road reopened yesterday.

Asia Minute: New Round of Trade Politics for the Asia Pacific

By 32 minutes ago
One of the first actions Donald Trump took as President was to pull the United States out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. The move was widely expected, but for a number of countries in Asia, there is an alternate multi-lateral trade deal that is waiting; one put together by China. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.