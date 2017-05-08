Papahānaumokuākea National Monument Status Under Review

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Monument is under review by the Department of the Interior…and the public will be able submit comments.

Starting Friday, the federal agency will accept public comments on national monuments under review by the Trump Administration.

Several marine monuments in the Pacific – including Papahānaumokuākea – are being reviewed by the department in accordance with Executive Order 13795.

The public can submit comments online or by mail.

Online: https://www.regulations.gov/searchResults?rpp=25&po=0&s=doi-2017-0002&fp=true&ns=true

Or go to www.regulations.gov and enter "DOI-2017-0002" in the search bar and click "Search."

Comments submitted by mail can be addressed to:

Monument Review, MS-1530, U.S. Department of the Interior

1849 C Street NW

Washington, DC 20240

Tags: 
News Bites
Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument
Public Comment
Department of the Interior

Related Content

Don't Believe Popular First Aid Methods to Man o' War Stings

By May 5, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Scientists are saying not to trust a popular method to treat Portuguese Man o’ War stings.

Miconia Beyond Eradication on the Big Island

By May 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Experts are saying it’s too late to eradicate an invasive plant on the Big Island.

Honey Bee Disease Pops Up on the Big Island

By Apr 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

A case of a harmful honey bee disease has popped up on the Big Island.