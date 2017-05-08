Papahānaumokuākea National Monument Status Under Review

The Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Monument is under review by the Department of the Interior…and the public will be able submit comments.

Starting Friday, the federal agency will accept public comments on national monuments under review by the Trump Administration.

Several marine monuments in the Pacific – including Papahānaumokuākea – are being reviewed by the department in accordance with Executive Order 13795.

The public can submit comments online or by mail.

Online: https://www.regulations.gov/searchResults?rpp=25&po=0&s=doi-2017-0002&fp=true&ns=true

Or go to www.regulations.gov and enter "DOI-2017-0002" in the search bar and click "Search."

Comments submitted by mail can be addressed to:

Monument Review, MS-1530, U.S. Department of the Interior

1849 C Street NW

Washington, DC 20240