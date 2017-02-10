Rail Cost Horrors, We’re Not Alone

Reports about Honolulu’s ongoing rail issues can seem to come in alarming and disjointed bursts. For the past few months, HPR’s Noe Tanigawa has been following threads an average citizen might be concerned about, asking questions you might ask. Last week we looked at Honolulu’s attempt at Bus Rapid Transit in the early 2000’s. Today, we’ll get some perspective on transit funding.

Transportation planner, James Charlier of Charlier Associates in Boulder Colorado, shares his perspectives on transit cost issues.

James Charlier: “I think its worth focusing for a second on the cost question and the cost overrun issues. This problem of cost overruns and escalating costs far beyond the original budget, that has almost become a characteristic of developing a major transit system. For example, we live in the Denver region and FasTracks, 113 mile regional rail system in Denver is moving forward and has had an enormous impact on the region. That system is costing billions of dollars more than it was originally supposed to. That caused incredible political turmoil and battles and we have to get much better at that or we’re going to completely lose any public support for major investments. I will say it’s not a problem that’s unique to transit. Our highway project, our freeway projects, have suffered exactly the same fate. And to some degree, what’s happened is that building major transportation capital investments, pick your project, have become much harder to do than they used to be. The process is much more difficult, the kinds of mitigations and management strategies that are required as parts of those projects have become much more demanding than they used to be. That acceleration and increase in the demands placed on those kinds of projects has, I think outpaced our ability to implement them. One of the answers I see discussed in the is land press there on O‘ahu and has been discussed a lot here in Denver, for example,

James Charlier is a transportation planner, head of Charlier Associates based in Boulder, Colorado. They’ve worked internationally, Jakarta, Indonesia, for example, but most of their work is in the U.S, Houston, Los Angeles suburbs, Phoenix, many more. Charlier was invited to Honolulu twelve years ago to work on zoning and is currently doing transportation planning in Hoopili. His experience in transit nationwide offers perspective on our rail cost explosion.

A transcription of the radio story and an extended interview will be posted soon.