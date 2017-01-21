The Real Deal-Friday January 20 2017 (Jimmy Cobb)

Paul Chambers, "I Got Rhythm," Go (Vee-Jay)

Wynton Kelly, "Old Clothes," Kelly Blue (Riverside/OJC)

John Coltrane, "Some Other Blues," Coltrane Jazz (Atlantic)

Sonny Red, "Crystal," Out of the Blue (Blue Note)

Wynton Kelly, "Gone with the Wind," Wynton Kelly! (Vee-Jay)

Paul Gonsalves, "Walkin'," Gettin' Together (Jazzland/OJC)

Wes Montgomery, "Blue 'n' Boogie," Full House (Riverside/OJC)

Wes Montgomery, "S.O.S.," Full House (Riverside/OJC)

Bobby Timmons, "Tenaj," Workin' Out (Prestige)

Wynton Kelly & Wes Montgomery, "Unit 7," Smokin' at the Half Note (Verve)

Ricky Ford, "Art Steps," Saxotic Stomp (Muse)

Eddie Gomez, "Spider Song," Dedication (Evidence)

Jimmy Cobb, "W.K.," Jimmy Cobb (Marsalis Music)

Jimmy Cobb, "Old Devil Moon," The Original Mob (Smoke Sessions)

Jimmy Cobb, "Lickety Split," The Original Mob (Smoke Sessions)