Soccer Diplomacy for North Korea?

By Ray Tsuchiayama 1 minute ago

North Korea vs. Brazil in the 2010 FIFA World Cup
Credit Wikimedia Commons

  Recent news from North Korea has focused on missile launches and nuclear tests. But when it comes to diplomacy, there may be a lesson from history – and sports. Asia Pacific Management consultant Ray Tsuchiyama shares some thoughts in this commentary.

 


In April 1971 at the World Table Tennis Championship in Nagoya, Japan, Zhuang Zedong, a Chinese world men’s singles champion, met a young Californian player named Glenn Cowan.  In spite of Chinese laws forbidding any contact with Americans, Zhuang spoke to Cowan about ping-pong. Later, Cowan brought a T-shirt as a present for Zhuang.

 

That small incident at a sports event was the catalyst for Chairman Mao Zedong to invite nine American ping-pong players to China for exhibition matches.   After a reciprocal U.S. tour by a Chinese ping-pong team, President Richard Nixon visited China, and full U.S.-Chinese diplomatic relations were restored in 1979.

 

Sports was the key for the rapprochement between two enemies: the United States and the People’s Republic of China.

 

During apocalyptic news about missile launches and carrier task forces in Northeast Asia, sports is the key to get the ball rolling, so to speak, to begin a people-to-people exchange to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

 

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Soccer is the top sport in North Korea. The North Korean national soccer team is ranked 115th in the world – not great, but respectable when compared to China – with 1.3 billion people – at 81.

 

American, Japanese, Chinese, South Korean and North Korean soccer league heads should meet and plan a series of friendly matches in North Korea, perhaps at Pyongyang’s First of May stadium, with 114,000 seats.  The talk must focus on soccer, not politics.

 

In 1971, the U.S. image of China was identical to how North Korea is viewed today – bristling with nuclear bombs, missiles, and an unpredictable dictator.  Decades later China is still a Communist country, yet has adopted capitalism to advance its economy to become the second-largest in the world.

 

Sports makes friends.  Like 1971’s Ping-Pong diplomacy, let’s give soccer a chance to create a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

 

Ray Tsuchiayama is an Asia Pacific management consultant based in Honolulu.

HPR welcomes commentaries on issues of importance or interest to our statewide audience.

You can send submissions to our news director Bill Dorman at bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Tags: 
North Korea
Soccer
Diplomacy
hpr news

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: U.S.S. Carl Vinson Strike Group Finally Within Range of N. Korea

By Apr 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

After an embarrassing mix-up, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Carl Vinson is now close enough to Korea to launch airstrikes if needed.  Admiral Harry Harris, the Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, took responsibility for the confusion last week when the White House gave the impression that the carrier was racing towards Korea, when it was actually more than three thousand miles away, and steaming in the opposite direction. We have more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

Asia Minute: North Korea Watch

By Apr 25, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

North Korea remains a focus of international attention this week. Today is the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army. And the United States and others are watching to see if the country marks the date with a possible nuclear test or missile launch. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: North Korea, China, Japan and South Korea: The Squid Divide

By Apr 18, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

(As you’ve been hearing today on NPR,) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is in Japan today, the next stop on his travels in Asia after spending a couple of days in South Korea.  While tensions continue on the Korean peninsula, two U.S. allies are cooperating on a regional dispute of a very different kind. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.