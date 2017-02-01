State House Republicans Remove Leader

GOP Representative Beth Fukumoto-Chang (standing) was ousted as House Minority Leader, a post she has held since 2012.
Credit Wayne Yoshioka

The six lone Republicans in the State Legislature ousted their leader today in a House Resolution Vote.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports.

