State Senate Advances Bill to Retain Affordable Care Act Provisions

State Insurance Commissioner, Gordon Ito, testified in support of Senate Bill 403, which preserves key provisions of the Affordable Care Act before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Health.
Congress is taking steps to repeal part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act commonly referred to as Obamacare. Hawai’i lawmakers are also advancing legislation to protect residents who might lose their medical coverage. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports.