State's Lawsuit Against Trump Stayed

Hawaii’s lawsuit against President Trump has been postponed.

The suit, filed last week, challenges Trump’s executive order placing a travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Shortly after the state filed its lawsuit, a federal judge in Seattle halted the implementation of the order.

A Hawaii federal judge postponed the state’s lawsuit as long as the motion halting the ban stays in place.

Doug Chin is the Attorney General for Hawaii.

Chin says his office has submitted its arguments against the travel ban to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. And it has been accepted.

