Take 6 HPR All Things Considered Interview / Performance Session

The most awarded a cappella group in history is in the Aloha State right now. Take 6, who have performed for four sitting presidents and received ten Grammy Awards, joined HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence for an exclusive interview / performance session in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. They have performances through Sunday at the Blue Note Hawaii. Having worked with legends like Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor and Don Henley, to name a few, they've established themselves around the world, and shared both stories and music from the journey.

Watch the complete interview:

Hear or download the complete audio: