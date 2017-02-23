Task Force: Don't Approve OCCC Replacement

By 10 minutes ago

(L-R) Task Force Members: Representative Gregg Takayama, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation Attorney Robert Merce, Supreme Court Associate Justice Michael Wilson, UH Manoa Women's Studies Chair and Professor Meda Chesney-Lind and Maui CCC Warden James Hirano.
Credit Wayne Yoshioka

The State Legislature created a task force last session to provide recommendations to improve Hawai’i’s Correctional System.  They briefed lawmakers on an interim report today.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports.  

Tags: 
HPR2
news
OCCC
Justice Michael Wilson