Town Square: 2017 Legislative Session Wrap

The 2017 legislative session at the Hawaii State Capitol was a rollercoaster ride. In this edition of Town Square, our panel will take a look at which bills survived the session to become law, ones that died on the vine and issues left unresolved.
With the opening of the Legislature this week, lawmakers began the process of sifting through thousands of bill. They'll determine what issues will mark this session and what contrast there may be between our state and a changed federal government. Neal Milner and Colin Moore join me with a preview.
Two bills currently at the legislature allow transient accommodations brokers to register as tax collection agents and have explicit requirements regarding the general excise and the transient accommodations taxes. Today on Town Square we’ll consider the bills in detail.