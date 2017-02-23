Town Square: Project Based Learning

Traditional, lecture-based methods of instruction often fail to engage learners of all ages, from young children, to college students and adults. Project-based learning has been heralded as not only a better way to impart knowledge, but also teach kids vital life skills such as teamwork and self-advocacy. In the studio to make the case for Project-Based Learning are Executive Producer of the films Most Likely to Succeed and The Hunting Ground Ted Dintersmith, Founder and School Leader of the Honolulu public charter School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability Buffy Cushman-Patz, and Executive Director of the Buck Institute for Education Bob Lenz.