Underpaid in Honolulu?

By 1 hour ago

Credit Flickr / Pictures of Money

It’s not your imagination — most white-collar jobs in Honolulu really do pay less than on the Mainland. Pacific Business News editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.


    
American City Business Journals has crunched the numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 72 jobs across 107 metropolitan areas nationwide. The results for Honolulu confirm what we all anecdotally know to be true.

 

Think of nearly any white-collar occupation and its average pay in Honolulu is lower than the national average. Sometimes it’s a little. Urban planners here make about 2 percent less. Sometimes it’s a lot. Personal financial planners here earn on average nearly 34 percent less. That job, along with marketing managers and sales managers, face the greatest discrepancy, all earning about a third less.

 

Some professions do quite well here. Real estate brokers in Honolulu earn, on average, nearly twice as much as their Mainland counterparts. Real estate sales agents, two-thirds as much. Count among the lucky college administrators, registered nurses, insurance agents and a few other professions who all see higher earnings here.

 

Our analysis also factors in the cost of living to figure out what those salaries can buy. The paradise tax is as real as ever — that is, the effect of Honolulu’s cost of living on purchasing power. Honolulu dentists for example average $181,000 a year but their locally adjusted purchasing power drops to about $146,000 when our cost of living is compared to the national average, a hit of 19 percent. In other cities, the opposite is true. Dentists in Charlotte, North Carolina, earn $271,000 but that city is so affordable, comparatively, it’s like earning almost $290,000.

Tags: 
Business News
White Collar
salary
Personal Income
income
Honolulu
hpr news

Related Content

Business Help for Affordable Housing

By May 26, 2017
Flickr / Daniel Ramirez
Flickr / Daniel Ramirez

Affordable housing and homelessness are two of the toughest problems Hawaii faces. A new non-profit is aiming the resources of homebuilders at these challenges. PBN editor in chief, A. Kam Napier, has more.

Cracking the Code of the Future

By May 19, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

There’s a saying that the future belongs to those who can code. One Hawaii business is booming by providing the necessary skills. We get more from the editor in chief of Pacific Business News, A. Kam Napier.

Localizing National Brands

By May 12, 2017
Flickr / mmmavocado
Flickr / mmmavocado

Big brand names from the mainland are familiar in Hawai‘i—from McDonald's to Wal-Mart. But many of them also localize some of their operations in ways that stretch from business to business commerce to charitable giving. We get more from Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier.