U.S. Navy Holding Statewide Meetings

The U.S. Navy will be holding a series of statewide community meetings next week.

Navy officials will be presenting a draft environmental impact statement reevaluating potential impacts associated with ongoing military activities. Including: active sonar use and explosives

The community meetings will allow residents to ask questions and raise concerns with officials.

Cory Scott is an Environmental Planner for the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

She says community feedback is important to the process.

NAVY_110317 [:33 sec] “…into our analysis as well.”

Scott says the Navy is committed to protecting marine species and reducing its impact on the environment as much as it can.

Residents have until December 12th to submit their comments either online http://www.hstteis.com or by mail to:

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

Attention: HSTT EIS/OEIS Project Manager

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134

Four public meetings are being held across the state from 4-8 PM, at the following locations:

Monday, 11/6

Oahu Veterans Center,

Fred Ballard Hall

1298 Kukila St

Honolulu, HI 96818

Tuesday, 11/7

Maui High School,

Cafeteria

660 S. Lono Ave.

Kahului, HI 96732

Wednesday, 11/8

Kauai Veterans Center

Main Ballroom

3215 Kapule Highway

Lihue, HI 96766

Thursday, 11/9

Waiakea High School

Cafeteria

155 W. Kawili St.

Hilo, HI 96720

The draft EIS can be found online at http://www.hstteis.com