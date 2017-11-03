U.S. Navy Holding Statewide Meetings

The U.S. Navy will be holding a series of statewide community meetings next week.
Navy officials will be presenting a draft environmental impact statement reevaluating potential impacts associated with ongoing military activities. Including: active sonar use and explosives
The community meetings will allow residents to ask questions and raise concerns with officials.
Cory Scott is an Environmental Planner for the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.
She says community feedback is important to the process.
Scott says the Navy is committed to protecting marine species and reducing its impact on the environment as much as it can.
Residents have until December 12th to submit their comments either online http://www.hstteis.com or by mail to:
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific
Attention: HSTT EIS/OEIS Project Manager
258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100
Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134
Four public meetings are being held across the state from 4-8 PM, at the following locations:
Monday, 11/6
Oahu Veterans Center,
Fred Ballard Hall
1298 Kukila St
Honolulu, HI 96818
Tuesday, 11/7
Maui High School,
Cafeteria
660 S. Lono Ave.
Kahului, HI 96732
Wednesday, 11/8
Kauai Veterans Center
Main Ballroom
3215 Kapule Highway
Lihue, HI 96766
Thursday, 11/9
Waiakea High School
Cafeteria
155 W. Kawili St.
Hilo, HI 96720
The draft EIS can be found online at http://www.hstteis.com