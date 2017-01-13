What the Trump Administration Could Mean for Hawai‘i Business

With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration a week away, Pacific Business News took the temperature of local industries on their expectations of the new administration. PBN editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.

Obviously, it’s a bit early to know precisely what the Trump administration could mean for various sectors of Hawaii’s economy. He hasn’t even been sworn in and his cabinet is still in the confirmation process. But the long campaign season gave plenty of hints, so we interviewed leaders in banking, energy, health care, real estate and transportation for their take. What are they looking for from the new administration? What are they hopeful about? What worries them?

Ed Pei, president of the Hawaii Bankers Association, hopes to see a new approach to banking regulation, one that consults more with the banking industry. The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010 in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, contains both sensible protections worth keeping, in Pei’s view, but also regulations that are needlessly burdensome on smaller banks.

Mark Dunkerley, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, has his eye on Trump’s promises to invest in infrastructure. For his industry, improvements in air traffic control systems would result in greater efficiencies for airlines and shorter flights for passengers.

Hawaii’s solar industry seems the most concerned about the Trump administration, worried that it will roll back incentives for renewable energy while supporting fracking. Colin Yost, partner with RevoluSun, says Hawaii has opportunity to lead by example, pushing ahead with its renewable energy goals.

Other executives weighed in health care and housing policies that they’re going to be watching closely.

Related Content

Reversing Hawai‘i’s Brain Drain

By Dec 30, 2016
People worry about a brain drain in Hawaii and census numbers suggest it may be real. PBN found eight business leaders bucking that trend by returning to the Islands. PBN editor-in-chief A, Kam Napier has more.

All through 2016 we met them — Hawaii born-and-raised people who had been on the Mainland, or overseas, building very successful careers before moving back to the Islands. We knew something about their decision was noteworthy but as we went to press with our eight profiles, we found out just how notable it can be when Hawaii people move home.

Growing Pains at Ala Moana

By Dec 16, 2016
Ala Moana Center has invested nearly half a billion dollars in new stores and parking, but not without some growing pains. Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier has more.

If you’ve ever remodeled your home you know how difficult it can be to carry on with business as usual while the place is half torn up. Since late 2013, Ala Moana Center has been on an extensive remodel, converting the former Sears space in into an entirely new wing while adding 1,250 new parking spaces.

Facing the Housing Shortage

By Dec 9, 2016
It’s well known that Hawaii faces a critical housing shortage. As Pacific Business News reports, different challenges exist at all price points. PBN editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.