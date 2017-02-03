The Conversation: Friday, February 3rd, 2017

Political Future for Fukumoto; Secrets of a Talented Teacher; Music from Karrin Allyson

Full Show

Possible Party Change for Beth Fukumoto

Beth Fukumoto

If you have been a listener to this program for the last several years, you are probably not surprised that Beth Fukumoto is in trouble with her party- Hawaii’s Republican party. For years, the woman who was regarded as the future of the state’s GOP has been critical of Donald Trump. In recent weeks, she has continued to make her displeasure known - including at the Hawaii Women’s March the day after President Trump’s inauguration. This week she was forced out of leadership by her party, which replaced her as House Minority Leader. Beth Fukumoto is now considering a switch to the Democratic Party.

Intro Music: Forlornification by Rubblebucket

Outro Music: Tear Down That Wall by The Bright Light Social Hour

Jazz Artist Karrin Allyson

Karrin Allyson

Jazz singers are interpretive artists, and the best of them are able to tell very personal stories that could make you think the songs they sing were written just for them. That has been the focus of vocalist Karrin Allyson’s career since the beginning, and it is evident in her latest effort: MANY A NEW DAY: KARRIN ALLYSON SINGS RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN. She is coming to Waikiki tonight, and she is with us in our studio.

Intro Music: Oh What a Beautiful Mornin' by Karrin Allyson feat. Kenny Barron and John Patitucci

Outro Music: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top feat. Kenny Barron and John Patitucci

Civil Beat Reality Check: OHA Confusion

Chad Blair

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs now has its third chairperson in as many months - and there is no indication that the agency’s longstanding reputation for dysfunctionality will translate into a productive working relationship anytime soon. Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair has the reality check.

Outro Music: Only Songs by The Wild Reeds

Milken Educator Award Winner: Masaru Uchino

Masaru Uchino

There is no single formula for success in teaching -- but great teachers do seem to have several traits in common. Past students never forget them, and often tell of the ways they coaxed them into giving more than their best, and finding new resources within themselves. Masaru Uchino is a third-grade teacher at Momilani Elementary School in Pearl City and a 2017 recipient of a Milken Educator Award.

Intro Music: Old Pine by Ben Howard

Outro Music: Bizzare Love Triangle by ALO