The Conversation: Friday, May 5, 2017

Check-in with Senator Mazie Hirono; AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins; Legislative Session Wrap Up
Check-in with Senator Mazie Hirono
We checked in with Senator Mazie K. Hirono to see what's on the agenda concerning rail, healthcare, and the town meetings she has coming up on Oahu and Kauai.
Intro Music: Las Perlitas by Studio Group
Outro Music: Regret by New Order
Eden Lee Murray Midsummer Night’s Dream
Hawaii Pacific Young Actors' Ensemble has begun production of the famous Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Director, Eden-lee Murray, joined us today to talk about how the play is going. You can catch it on May 12th at the Paul and Vi Loo Theatre.
Intro Music: Safe and Sound by Capital Cities
Outro Music: Nice Work If You Can Get It by Oscar Peterson
Civil Beat Reality Check: DOE Superintendent
Two candidates are vying for the position of school superintendent.
Outro Music: Chicago by Groove Armada
Legislative Session Wrap-Up: Wayne Yoshioka
With no solution to rail funding yet, and talk of extending the session we asked Wayne Yoshioka, HPR’s Political Reporter for his take the issues in the last days of the Legislature.
Outro Music: The Cave - Joey Altruda Remix by Culver City Dub Collective
AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins
AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins joined us today to talk about what aging looks like today as well as her new book Disrupt Aging. She's in Honolulu this week for the annual Hawaii Book and Music Festival.
Intro Music: Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn) by Massive Attack
Outro Music: Milano Cool by Arling & Cameron
Jazz artist, Allison Adams Tucker, sings in six languages, which include Japanese and Portuguese. We sat down with the artist to talk about the musician life. She’s performing in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio next weekend.
Intro Music: La Vie en Rose by Allison Adams Tucker
Outro Music: When in Rome by Allison Adams Tucker