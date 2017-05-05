The Conversation: Friday, May 5, 2017

Related Program: 
Check-in with Senator Mazie Hirono;  AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins; Legislative Session Wrap Up

Check-in with Senator Mazie Hirono

 

We checked in with Senator Mazie K. Hirono to see what's on the agenda concerning rail, healthcare, and the town meetings she has coming up on Oahu and Kauai.

Eden Lee Murray Midsummer Night’s Dream

Hawaii Pacific Young Actors' Ensemble has begun production of the famous Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Director, Eden-lee Murray, joined us today to talk about how the play is going. You can catch it on May 12th at the Paul and Vi Loo Theatre. 

Civil Beat Reality Check: DOE Superintendent

Two candidates are vying for the position of school superintendent.

Legislative Session Wrap-Up: Wayne Yoshioka

With no solution to rail funding yet, and talk of extending the session we asked Wayne Yoshioka, HPR’s Political Reporter for his take the issues in the last days of the Legislature.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins joined us today to talk about what aging looks like today as well as her new book Disrupt Aging. She's in Honolulu this week for the annual Hawaii Book and Music Festival.

Allison Adams Tucker

 Jazz artist, Allison Adams Tucker, sings in six languages, which include Japanese and Portuguese. We sat down with the artist to talk about the musician life. She’s performing in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio next weekend. 

