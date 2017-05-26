The New Mastersounds: A Rare Groove

For the last 16 years The New Mastersounds have developed unique blend of Jazz, Soul and Boogaloo. Formed in Leeds in the late 90’s by drummer Simon Allen and guitarist Eddie Roberts, the duo eventually added bassist Pete Shand and keyboardist Joe Tatton.

Their sound borrowed the organ meets funky soul grooves of Booker T and The Meters, occasionally adding vocals and horns into their compositions. Over the years a heavy touring and recording schedule has produced 24 7” singles, 9 studio albums, 2 live albums, a DJ remix album and 3 compilations.

The band is currently on their Summer 2017 tour taking them from Japan, through Europe, and finishing in the States. HPR's dj mr. nick caught up with drummer Simon Allen during his show Bridging the Gap.

Also listen to guitarist Eddie Roberts on HPR’s talk show The Conversation.

The New Mastersounds perform at the Blue Note Hawaii through Saturday. More information and tickets can be found here.