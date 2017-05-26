The New Mastersounds: A Rare Groove

By 19 minutes ago

Credit Jim Mina
New Mastersounds drummer Simon Allen
Credit The New Mastersounds

For the last 16 years The New Mastersounds have developed unique blend of Jazz, Soul and Boogaloo. Formed in Leeds in the late 90’s by drummer Simon Allen and guitarist Eddie Roberts, the duo eventually added bassist Pete Shand and keyboardist Joe Tatton. 

Their sound borrowed the organ meets funky soul grooves of Booker T and The Meters, occasionally adding vocals and horns into their compositions.  Over the years a heavy touring and recording schedule has produced 24 7” singles, 9 studio albums, 2 live albums, a DJ remix album and 3 compilations. 

The band is currently on their Summer 2017 tour taking them from Japan, through Europe, and finishing in the States.  HPR's dj mr. nick caught up with drummer Simon Allen during his show Bridging the Gap

Also listen to guitarist Eddie Roberts on HPR’s talk show The Conversation

The New Mastersounds perform at the Blue Note Hawaii through Saturday. More information and tickets can be found here

Tags: 
HPR Music
The New Mastersounds
blue note hawaii

Related Content

Bridging the Gap- May 19th, 2017: The New Mastersounds

By May 24, 2017
The New Mastersounds
The New Mastersounds

Tonight on Bridging the Gap I'm joined in studio by Simon of The New Mastersounds ahead of their shows at the Blue Note Hawaii.  So the music is going to be upbeat and funky.

Listen to the interview:

Maria Muldaur speaks with HPR's ATC during Island Tour

By May 24, 2017
courtesy mariamuldaur.com

Maria Muldaur is back in the Aloha State for a string of shows running through Sunday. She plays the Blue Note in Waikiki tonight, before the MACC tomorrow, the Garden Island Friday and concerts Saturday and Sunday on the Big Island.