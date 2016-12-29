Over The Rainbow: HPR's ATC Digs Into The Book With Graham Bonnet

Graham Bonnet may not have a household name, but he gave voice to Rainbow's hits "Since You've Been Gone" and "All Night Long", as well as a body of work with Michael Schenker, Alcatrazz and many other solo and collaborative efforts. He's the second in a trio of singers associated with hard rock / heavy metal that we're welcoming to All Things Considered this week in conversations demonstrating a wide range of musical tastes and experiences beyond the realm of all things heavy. In addition to detailing the Graham Bonnet Band's new double album set The Book, he spoke to HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence about his diverse musical tastes and history, including a start in the business that connects him to The Bee Gees.

